Lady Gaga Reacts to 'Stupid Love' Accidentally Being Played During a Meeting About Coronavirus

Lady Gaga's music recently provided a moment of levity during a serious meeting. Shortly after the 33-year-old singer dropped her latest track, "Stupid Love," the song made an unexpected appearance during a meeting about coronavirus in Italy. The country has seen 79 deaths from the virus, according to The Washington Post.

In a video posted on Twitter, people at a council meeting on the virus briefly break out in laughs as "Stupid Love" starts playing from someone's phone.

Gaga retweeted the clip, writing, "and this is why I make music."

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

"Stupid Love" marks Gaga's first release off of her upcoming album, Chromatica. In its accompanying video, Gaga portrays a futuristic warrior princess leading her people to war while decked out in bright pink clothing, hair and makeup.

Gaga recently spoke about the inspiration for the track in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I know everyone in the world has different relationships with love, but guess what? I'm pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it's really scary, and I think it's very scary for a lot of people," she said. "There's all kinds of laws and constructs and things that have built all around us and, you know, what I really want to do [is for] this song to come out and I'd love for it to collapse as many of those walls as possible and for people to be saying, 'I want your stupid love. I love you.'"

Chromatica is due out April 10.

