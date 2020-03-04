Kim Kardashian Visits the White House to Advocate for Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian visited the White House on Wednesday as she seeks to curry the White House's favor for more potential pardons. The reality television star has worked with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, to free non-violent offenders, like Alice Johnson, and push for criminal justice reform.

CBS News spotted Kardashian arriving at the White House around 11 a.m. Monday. The reality television personality had said on social media she would be visiting the White House with Alice Johnson and others to bring "light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!"

In addition to Johnson, Kardashian was joined by Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron, all three of whom had their sentences commuted by Mr. Trump in February. Hall and Munoz had both been serving sentences stemming from drug charges, while Negron was convicted for "orchestrating a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme," according to the Justice Department. Johnson, whose sentence was commuted by Mr. Trump in 2018, personally advocated for Munoz's release.

Ivanka Trump posted an image with those attending the meeting with Kardashian.

Meet Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall.



At the recommendation of @AliceMarieFree, @KimKardashian and the @cut_50 team, these 3 mothers were granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump last month and are already using their second chance to pay it forward! pic.twitter.com/4ysQku3Mag — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2020

Kardashian also shared a photo of the meeting, as well as several posts explaining the backgrounds behind each of the women who had their sentences commuted and information about the lives they left behind before their incarceration."

White House here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/exif6oZ6sl — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women. I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act. pic.twitter.com/8iVyEeoMTT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Crystal case was highlighted in the First Step Act which banned the degrading and inhumane treatment of shackling female prisoners during childbirth. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense. pic.twitter.com/4dQHJikOjp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Wardens and staff alike spoke glowingly of the incredible contributions Judith made to the prison while incarcerated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Tynice Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non violent drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son. pic.twitter.com/Miu2JIiU6N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Tynice rehabilitated herself and prepared for a future outside of prison by completing numerous classes and becoming certified in various trades. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

How amazing is @AliceMarieFree for being so involved and now helping to free other women!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Kardashian has been arguably the most influential person outside the administration in pushing criminal justice reform at the White House. She's also worked behind the scenes to lobby for some violent offenders, including Cyntoia Brown-Long, who was granted clemency last year after serving 15 years of a life sentence for killing a man she says sex trafficked her.

At a White House event last year, Kardashian thanked the president for his "compassion" in pushing the issue.

Kanye West, her husband, has also appeared at the White House to push for prison reforms, most notably when he delivered a lengthy soliloquy in the Oval Office in 2018 that left even the president speechless.

Mr. Trump has taken notice of high-profile people pushing for criminal justice reform, even as he's been criticized for pardoning or granting clemency for high-profile, wealthy individuals like former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and former NFL executive Edward DeBartolo Jr.

The Trump administration has alluded that it wants to introduce more legislation to build on the First Step Act passed in 2018.

-- This story was originally published by CBS News. Melissa Quinn contributed reporting.

