Bad Bunny Says He's 'in Love': What He Values in a Relationship (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny says he's in love.

The reggaetonero is on cloud nine after the release of his sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, but that's not the only thing that has him smiling. In a candid interview with ET's Denny Directo on Monday, the singer opened up about his love life and what he values in a relationship.

"Yeah, I feel love," he confessed. Bad Bunny then declared he's "in love," before getting shy about the subject.

The rapper didn't reveal who has captured his heart, but laughed about how he's moved on after songs on his new album seem to refer to an ex. "Yeah, now I'm perreando, vivo perreando," he quipped.

For Bad Bunny, every solid relationship is built on trust and honesty. He says pretending to be someone you're not won't allow a relationship to work long-term. "[It's] always about being honest," he shared. "Confianza, pero lo importante es siempre ser tu mismo y ser... abrierter y ser honesto siempre."

"Cuando tu finges ser alguien y la relación al final del dia no va a funcionar porque cuando te conozca de verdad quien eres pues quizá era lo que no estaba buscando entonces hay que hacer honesto al principio y tu mismo, no finges nunca para agradalo como esta alguien," the performer added.

Authenticity is at the core of everything Bad Bunny does. His new album, YHLQMDLG -- which spells out, "Yo hago lo que me da la gana," and translates to "I do whatever I want" -- was crafted to encourage his fans to create moments and live their lives.To Bad Bunny, music accompanies everything around us, from news reports to movies, and his album is a soundtrack in it of itself.

"Yo solo quiero que lo disfruten. I make music just for que se disfruten la gente y para crear momentos," he explained. "Es lo que siempre he dicho la música se trata de crear momentos. La música siempre nos acompaña en todo. El intro de su programa tiene música, el intro de las noticias tiene música, las películas sin música no tendrían la emoción so la música te iba acompañando."

The Latin GRAMMY winner hopes to soon be a part of his fans' lives in other ways, like through fashion -- and acting is also on his bucket list.

"It's one of my goals [to have a fashion line]," he told ET. "It's one of my dreams, but you know, it's hard work... [and] now we are working on my music."

YHLQMDLG is out now. See more on Bad Bunny in the video below.

