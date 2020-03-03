Upcoming 'Star Wars' Movies and TV: 'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Obi-Wan Kenobi and More

The Skywalker Saga has officially come to a close, a sci-fi opera that began more than four decades ago with 1977's A New Hope and ended, two trilogies later, with last year's The Rise of Skywalker. But Star Wars has plenty more stories to tell.

"We had always decided that we were taking a bit of a break after finishing the Saga," Lucasfilm's president and top secret keeper, Kathleen Kennedy, told ET. "Now, we're really starting to put pen to paper and figure out where we're headed beyond this. I think The Mandalorian is certainly an indication of some of the ideas that are percolating. We'll see. We're having fun thinking about the future!"

Though the legend of Luke and Leia has been the most prevailing storyline through the years, it hasn't been the only one: Lucasfilm expanded the galaxy in numerous animated shows and Star Wars Stories like Rogue One and Solo. But as the studio looks to the franchise's future -- having taken a hiatus from anthology films while finding new life in live-action series on Disney+ -- for the first time in many years, anything is possible. Here's everything we do know is coming.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (On Blu-ray March 31)

Whether you want to spend some more quality time with Poe and Finn or pick at plot holes until you go mad or just watch Babu Frik yell "BABU FRIK!" for the rest of eternity, The Rise of Skywalker is available digitally on March 17 and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.

The bonus materials include a feature-length documentary, "The Skywalker Legacy," which charts the making of the movie, as well as featurettes looking at the puppetry and creature creation, the newest droid D-O, and a special reunion, of sorts, as Warwick Davis dons the Ewok costume once more.

Directed by: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams

Find out even more about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker here.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Now Streaming on Disney+)

The Skywalker Saga isn't the only long-running Star Wars story drawing to a close: After its premature cancellation in 2013, The Clone Wars was unexpectedly revived in 2018, with Dave Filoni returning for 12 final episodes to conclude the stories of Anakin and Obi-Wan, Ahsoka Tano and Rex and more.

"We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series," Filoni said at the time. "I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge."

The seventh season is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes weekly, and involves a band of mutant clones called the Bad Batch, Ahsoka's journey after leaving the Jedi Order and the Seige of Mandalore. Speaking of Mandalore...

Showrunner: Dave Filoni

Starring: Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein and Tom Kane

Find out even more about The Clone Wars here.

The Mandalorian, Season 2 (October 2020)

The same day The Mandalorian's season one finale episode dropped on the streamer, series creator Jon Favreau took to Twitter to announce everybody's favorite bounty hunter and his adorable green sidekick will return for a second season in 2020. Favreau tweeted the news alongside a photo of a Gamorrean (or other Gammorrean-like creature).

Little is known, plot-wise, of what season two will entail, but new chapters will surely pick up the major threads left dangling at the end of the first eight episodes: Mando's new mission to return The Child to its home planet, which will be that much more complicated now that Moff Gideon has been established as the Darksaber-wielding big bad.

Showrunner: Jon Favreau

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito

Find out even more about The Mandalorian here.

Cassian Andor Rogue One Prequel Series (TBA)

The second live-action Star Wars series in the Disney+ pipeline centers on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, with Alan Tudyk reprising his role as droid sidekick K-2SO. The spy thriller is set prior to the events of Rogue One -- "during the formative years of the Rebellion" -- as the duo set out to "restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

The series was originally set to go into production in 2019, but Luna told ET that it will shoot this year. "It's happening," he said. "It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact is the same as Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened. We have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."

Showrunner: Stephen Schiff (The Americans)

Starring: Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi Series (TBA)

Ewan McGregor portrayed the Jedi master in Episodes I through III, but fans have been calling for him to reprise the role for years -- a plea that was finally met when Lucasfilm revealed at 2019's D23 Expo that the actor would, in fact, be returning as Obi-Wan for a Disney+ limited series.

At the time, McGregor said the scripts were written and the show would film in 2020. But when reports surfaced claiming that the series was being put on hold, McGregor set the record straight for ET: "The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better," he said. "They just slid the production to shooting next year, so it's not as dramatic as it sounds... We're airing on the same day and all that."

Hossein Amini (The Alienist) was the original writer on the project -- which picks up eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith -- while The Mandalorian's Deborah Chow was tapped to direct. ("We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan," Kathleen Kennedy said.)

Showrunner: Hossein Amini

Starring: Ewan McGregor

Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy (TBA)

Before The Last Jedi even hit theaters, Lucasfilm tapped Rian Johnson for not one, not two, but three more films, announcing that the writer-director would create an "all-new Star Wars trilogy" that would "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored."

"We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi," Kathleen Kennedy said at the time. "He's a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy."

Then The Last Jedi came out and became one of the most divisive installments in the franchise. When years passed without any updates, fans speculated whether the trilogy had been quietly canceled. "I'm still working with Lucasfilm on it," Johnson reassured ET. "And they're figuring out when they do what and everything."

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Starring: TBA

Untitled J.D. Dillard Star Wars Movie (TBA)

Lucasfilm is tapping new, exciting voices to fill a blank slate: Director J.D. Dillard (who helmed Sleight and Sweetheart and more recently an episode of HBO's The Outsider) and writer Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Luke Cage) are developing a new project, though The Hollywood Reporter says it's "unclear" whether this is a theatrical release or something for Disney+. (Dillard essentially confirmed the news himself when he liked the news on Twitter.) Even if Dillard doesn't direct, it makes history as the first project within the franchise to be overseen by filmmakers of color.

Directed by: TBA

Starring: TBA

Untitled Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie (TBA)

Under Kevin Feige's direction, the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the biggest movie franchise in history. Now, the uber-producer and head of Marvel Studios will make his way to a galaxy far, far away to develop a new film alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "Knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Alan Horn, co-chairman and CCO of Walt Disney Studios, said.

Directed by: TBA

Starring: TBA

Untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie (Rumored)

Taika Waititi is in good with both Disney (after reviving Marvel's Thor franchise with 2017's Ragnarok) and Lucasfilm, having voiced the bounty droid IG-11 in The Mandalorian and directed the series' finale episode, so it wasn't exactly surprising when The Hollywood Reporter ran that he'd been "approached to develop a Star Wars movie." Still, if it's true, Waititi is keeping mum. "Listen, what does 'approached' even mean? I've seen Star Wars," he told ET. "That's about as far as it got."

Directed by: Taika Waititi

Starring: TBA

