Mark Wahlberg Says He Spoke to Post Malone About Removing His Tattoos

Mark Wahlberg tried to impart some tattoo wisdom to rapper Post Malone. The 48-year-old actor and former rapper appeared on Monday's The Late Late Show where he talked about working with Malone on the upcoming film, Spenser Confidential.

Noting that "maturity" and "sensibility" caused him to have his own tattoos removed, Wahlberg added that he did talk with the 24-year-old "Circles" rapper about his own bountiful ink.

"Yes, I have, and you know what, he's now since added more to his face," Wahlberg quipped of Malone's body art.

Noting that he tried to get his tattoos removed before his role in 2010's The Fighter, Wahlberg added that it took much longer than he anticipated.

"It took me five years to get to the tattoos removed and it's dreadfully painful," he said. "It's like hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again....I told Posty, it's gonna be a lot of Bud Lights trying to get those things off you."

"What did he say?" host Corden asked.

"He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. 'Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I'm going to keep them forever,' but then you realize I'm pushing 40 I've gotta do something about this," Wahlberg noted.

Malone recently opened up to GQ Style about his ink, saying, “I’m a ugly-a** motherf**ker. It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”

