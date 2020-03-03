Kim Kardashian Says North West Was 'Inspired' By Kid Rapper ZaZa Amid Copycat Accusations

All’s well that ends well!

After copycat accusations arose following North West’s musical performance at her dad Kanye West’s fashion show on Monday, mom Kim Kardashian West appears to have smoothed things over -- thanks to social media.

North West, 6, stole the show at the Yeezy Season 8 event at Paris Fashion Week, taking to the stage to perform am impromptu rap while models walked down the runway.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah," North sang, before Kanye proudly came to join her on the runway.

While footage of the fun moment quickly took over the internet, the performance attracted some backlash, with YouTube star ZaZa’s family pointing out the similarities to one of ZaZa’s songs, “What I Do.”

The family posted two videos on Instagram, one showing North West’s performance, and one showing ZaZa’s video, which featured mirroring beats.

“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make,” the family captioned the post. “We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage!”

“What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay...” the post continued. “We not mad BUT … PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

Shortly afterwards, Kim responded to the post explaining that ZaZa, 4, is one of North West’s musical inspirations and that the two girls should get together sometime.

"We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!" Kim wrote. "Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."



ZaZa’s parents appeared happy with the response, writing, “It’s always always love! Would enjoy getting the girls together. Let’s make it happen ASAP.”

With the conflict smoothed over and the two cuties possibly on their way to a superstar playdate, Kim took to social media to share how proud she was of her little girl -- and was sure to give ZaZa a shout out.

“I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!!” Kim tweeted. “Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa. North hopes you like the remix!!!”

I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

