Hilary Duff's Kids Pose on First Magazine Cover With Their Proud Mom

Hilary Duff’s kids are officially cover stars!

The 32-year-old actress appears on the April issue of Parents magazine, alongside her 7-year-old son, Luca, and 16-month-old daughter, Banks.

Posing outdoors amid lush greenery, the trio look adorable while taking center stage for the magazine’s Mother Earth issue.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot, Duff describes being a mom to Luca (whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and Banks (whom she welcomed with husband Matthew Koma in 2018) as the “greatest joy of my whole entire life.”

“Luca makes me aware all of the time of things that they’re learning in school,” she says while discussing the family’s approach to living cleaner and greener, which includes using silicone straws, recycling and taking reusable cups to restaurants. “He’s super-conscious about the environment and about animals.”



In the clip, the newlywed also gets candid about the dynamics of growing her family from one child to two, saying it has been both “the best” and “mayhem.”

“It’s messy and it’s beautiful and there’s so much love to go around and so much laughter that I’m really grateful for it every day,” she gushes.

Duff speaks more about her home life in the cover interview, telling a cute story about how Luca recited a poem he wrote about their blended family at Duff’s December wedding to Koma, 32.

“He wrote something really beautiful and it started off with, ‘Our family is a galaxy shooting off of the cosmos,’” Duff shares. “He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone.”

The Younger star also shares how Luca refers to Koma as his “bonus dad,” and that she introduced the pair by having Koma accompany them trick-or-treating one Halloween. The musician came in a Michelangelo Ninja Turtle costume.

“The advice I give girlfriends who are dating and have kids is to always introduce the person in a social setting first,” she says.

The happy family now enjoys Couch Time Tuesdays, which involves two rules -- no television and no phones.

See more on Duff and her family below.

