Camila Cabello Jokingly Posts Her 'First Internet Nude' in Honor of 23rd Birthday

My Oh My! Camila Cabello is celebrating her 23rd birthday by showing a new side of herself on social media -- the cute naked baby side.

The songstress took to Instagram over the weekend to start celebrating Monday’s birthday.

The pic finds the former Fifth Harmony singer lying on a blue blanket and looking into the camera with her big brown eyes as a baby.

“I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude,” she captioned the photo.

Fans quickly responded, sending the star birthday wishes and commenting on what an adorable wee tot she was.

“Happy birthday Camila ( the cutest baby ever),” wrote one fan.

“Queen CC so Cute,” agreed another.

Meanwhile, musician Juno shared a video appearing to show Cabello and pals riding bikes through a toy store.

“Ride or die 😎🤘🏽😂 Happy Birthday @camila_cabello ❤️ u 4 ever & ever ❤️,” Juno wrote.

Cabello’s 23rd year is shaping up to be a big one, with the singer working on the upcoming film, Cinderella. She also recently released a fun video for her single, “My Oh My.”

