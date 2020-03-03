Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are 'Officially Freaking Out' After Receiving Gift From Netflix's 'Cheer' Squad

Cheer has two more A-list fans! Ashton Kutcher took to Instagram on Monday to show off the swag he and his wife, Mila Kunis, received from Netflix in honor of their love for the streaming service's reality show.

Alongside a black package wrapped in Netflix-branded ribbon was a note that read, "We heard you're a fan! Your support means the world to us."

"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #navarro," Kutcher captioned the post.

The coach of the Navarro cheer squad, Monica Aldama, was pleased by Kutcher's post, commenting, "We love y’all! ❤️❤️❤️"

Morgan Simianer, one of the cheerleaders, was also delighted to have fans in both Kutcher and Kunis, commenting, "Love you guys😍😍"

Kutcher and Kunis are far from the only celebs who count themselves as fans of the Netflix series. When one of the cheerleaders, Jerry Harris, served as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the Oscars, A-listers including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig were thrilled to meet the athlete.

When ET caught up with Harris back in January, he gushed about the support he and his teammates have received since the debut of the Netflix series.

"The amount of love and positivity that people have shown us is truly incredible, 'cause we really don't think how much we affect others until they reach out and actually let us know that we've done something to them," he said. "So it's just been a complete blessing, and we're so happy that we've been able to do that for people."

