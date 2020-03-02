The New 'Bachelorette' Is Another Throwback Choice: Find Out Who It Is!

The Bachelorette has found its new leading lady! During Monday's episode of Good Morning America, Clare Crawley was revealed as the woman who will helm the 16th season of ABC's dating show. Crawley will follow Hannah Brown, who landed the job last year.

Crawley first entered Bachelor Nation on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor in 2014. She went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise seasons one and two in 2014 and 2015, and most recently appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. It was on that series that she got engaged to Canadian Bachelorette contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, though they split about two months later.

The Bachelorette announcement came less than a week after Chris Harrison told ET that the next Bachelorette had "not been decided." In fact, the Bachelorette announcement came fairly early this year, as Harrison told ET that they typically wait to pick a lead until the current season concludes.

"We wait to see how the season ends, we want to see After the Final Rose, we want to see The Women Tell All, we want to see how things play out," he said at the time.

There were no shortage of contenders for the job this time around, something that Harrison noted is typical for each season.

"Every season whether it's a Bachelor or Bachelorette, we really do have this massive debate where people from this season, people from prior seasons, people you don't even know are in the mix," Harrison explained to ET.

Fans suspected among those in the debate this year were Kelsey Weier, the most recently eliminated contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams, who both dated Colton Underwood, were also rumored to be in the running.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more of what Harrison had to say about choosing the next Bachelorette in the video below.

