Kim Zolciak Looks Totally Unrecognizable in Throwback Teen Photos

Twenty-five years and six kids later, Kim Zolciak Biermann looks nothing like her teenage self! The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to show an epic throwback photo of herself as a brunette teenager.

"My 16-year-old self with my cousin Lindsey ❤️ How about those highlights 🙈," the Bravo star captioned the photo of herself, tanned and holding a baby girl.

Kim was taking a walk down memory lane on Sunday, sharing even more throwbacks with her followers on her Instagram Stories.

"You guys, here I am in sixth grade, but look at how I signed my name, with stars baby!" she said, showing off a yearbook photo.

She then shared a Polaroid pic from 1992 when she had brown curly hair. "You guys, I had very, very dark hair, like, literally, black growing up. This was eighth grade," she told her fans.

These days, Kim's daughters are growing up themselves. Her second daughter turned 18 last year and Kim opened up to ET's Brice Sander about how Ariana celebrated.

"Well, she's 18 now, so it was like, 'Do it!'" Kim told ET of Ariana wearing her Playboy bunny Halloween costume. "I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she's been dying to be 18."

