Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Are Looking to 'Try Again' Following Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany, are continuing to heal after suffering a devastating miscarriage earlier this month.

On Monday, the 34-year-old Twilight star shared a photo on Instagram of a couple of well-wishes he's received since revealing the sad news on Feb. 6. Kellan and 32-year-old Brittany lost their baby girl at six and a half months.

"It's been quite the season in real life while @brittanylynnlutz and I have been living in NY for season one of @fbicbs Most Wanted!" he wrote on Monday, referring to his new CBS crime drama series. "@brittanylynnlutz you have been unbelievable during this hard past month! So grateful for you! I wanted to give a shout out to you all for all your love and support as we lost our baby girl who became stillborn at 6.5 months."

Kellan said that he and Brittany are not giving up on their desire to become parents.

"We can't wait to try again when the time is right God willing," he wrote, before quoting a Bible verse from the book of Ecclesiastes. "'There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: A time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.' ‭‭Ecclesiastes‬ ‭3:1, 3-8‬ ‭NIV‬‬ I've had my season of mourning and now I'm ready to dance. Love you all! -K."

Earlier this month, Kellan shared a black-and-white photo of his wife showing off her bare baby bump as he announced the sad news to his fans.

"Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself, " he wrote. "In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz. ... Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home."

Meanwhile, Brittany shared a smiling photo of herself on Instagram last week along with an inspirational message.

"Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is get out of bed, get dressed, and decide that you are going to keep living your life," she wrote. "If not for yourself, for all of us. As long as you're breathing you have something we need. 💛⁣.⁣"

