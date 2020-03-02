James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host, Dead at 93

James Lipton, the famed Inside the Actors Studio host, died Monday morning at his home after a battle with bladder cancer, the New York Times reports. He was 93.

"There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," Kedakai Turner, Lipton's wife, told TMZ.

Turner and Lipton were married in 1970, and he was previously married to Nina Foch from 1954 to 1959.

He was known for hosting Inside the Actors Studio, an interview show for which he sat down with celebrities including Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Betty White, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy and more.

Additionally, Lipton served as a television producer and writer, worked on Broadway and wrote multiple books. He was also an actor, appearing on shows including The Guiding Light, Glee, and Arrested Development.

Lipton was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys.