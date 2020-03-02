Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Husband Brad Falchuk in Birthday Post

Gwyneth Paltrow may have passed the honeymoon phase with Brad Falchuk, her husband of more than a year, but that doesn't mean she's any less head over heels in love with him. Over the weekend, the 47-year-old Goop founder took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 49th birthday with a touching post.

"@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience," she captioned a portrait of the TV producer. "I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love."

Falchuk commented on the sweet post, "Your love keeps me young."

Paltrow opened up about moving in with Falchuk one year after their marriage in a recent issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don’t ever move in,'" she said. "I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Least Favorite Film Role

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Plane to Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'I've Already Been in This Movie'

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Son Moses’ Reaction to Goop Selling Adult Toys