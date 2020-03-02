Are NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams Still Friends After the TV Host Said She Was Quitting ‘Real Housewives’?

Any hard feelings? NeNe Leakes is setting the record straight about her friendship with Wendy Williams after the TV host's January comments caused a stir. At the time, Williams claimed on her talk show that Leakes was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Leakes later denied the claims.

"It's been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence," Leakes' rep told ET at the time. "Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season."

On Sunday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Leakes replied to a fan who asked if she and Williams were good after the drama unfolded.

"Me, Wendy, and Marlo [Hampton] were together today. We shopped at Bergdorf and had lunch, honey," the 52-year-old reality star replied.

"You had lunch?" Cohen asked.

"I ate lunch with you and then turned around and ate lunch with them," Leakes quipped.

Earlier in the day, Leakes and Williams posted a clip together on social media in the backseat of a car.

"So, I'm going to Bergdorf with..." Leakes said in the clip, panning to a slumped over Williams.

"I'm busy, leave me alone. Leave me alone, right now!" Williams quipped. "Get out of my face."

While on WWHL, Leakes also clarified the status of her friendship with Kim Zolciak.

"I've spoken to Kim here and there. We're in a great place," she said of her longtime co-star and frenemy. "We're always in a great place when we're not working together. When we're working together, we're pulling wigs. But we're good."

