Hilary Duff Says She Wants the 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival to Go to Hulu: 'It Would Be a Dream'

Hilary Duff is breaking her silence.

The 32-year-old actress is hoping that her Lizzie McGuire revival gets a new home, after its creator and showrunner, Terri Minsky, was fired earlier this year.

"Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," Duff wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Duff explained that it's important to her that just as Lizzie's "experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable." She concluded her post by expressing that "it would be a dream" if Disney would let the show be moved over to Hulu, just like the upcoming Love, Simon TV spin-off, Love, Victor. "If they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Duff's comments come after Minsky also expressed that she would like the series to move over to Hulu, after Variety reported that the Love, Simon TV show was pulled from Disney+ for not fitting with the "family-friendly" content the streaming service offers.

On Tuesday, Duff posted a cryptic screenshot, which had many Lizzie McGuire fans wondering what happened to the show's production. The actress shared a screenshot of an article with a headline that read, "Love, Simon TV Show Pulled From Disney+ as It's Not 'Family Friendly.'"

"Sounds familiar," Duff wrote alongside the pic.

Sources told Variety this week that Duff was not happy that Disney fired Minsky, explaining that "the two women wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wants a show that would appeal to kids and families, something more akin to the original series."

Per the outlet, Disney was initially on board with the creator and Duff's take and executives from Disney were on set and aware of the content the show would feature. However, news then broke in January that Minsky was let go.

