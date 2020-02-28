Vanessa Bryant Shares Footage of Kobe and Gianna From 2015 Documentary in Latest Tribute

Vanessa Bryant shared another heartfelt tribute to her late husband and daughter with some emotional family footage.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vanessa posted a clip from a 2015 documentary, Kobe Bryant's Muse, which showed the iconic basketball star playing around with his daughter, Gianna, and enjoying quality time with his wife.

"Missing you both so much," Vanessa captioned the video.

The emotional clip is set to Beyoncé's "XO," which Vanessa also shared the lyrics to in her caption.

Kobe and Gianna -- along with the seven other victims of the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 -- were honored at a massive memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.

Vanessa and Beyoncé were both among the many family members and famous friends who delivered speeches and touching tributes during the tearful event.

See the video below for a look at some of the most powerful speeches from those whose lives were forever influenced and impacted by the Lakers legend.

