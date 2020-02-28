Vanessa Bryant Shares Footage of Kobe and Gianna From 2015 Documentary in Latest Tribute
Vanessa Bryant shared another heartfelt tribute to her late husband and daughter with some emotional family footage.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vanessa posted a clip from a 2015 documentary, Kobe Bryant's Muse, which showed the iconic basketball star playing around with his daughter, Gianna, and enjoying quality time with his wife.
"Missing you both so much," Vanessa captioned the video.
The emotional clip is set to Beyoncé's "XO," which Vanessa also shared the lyrics to in her caption.
Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant MUSE documentary ❤️ XO by @beyonce Your love is bright as ever Even in the shadows Baby kiss me Before they turn the lights out Your heart is glowing And I'm crashing into you Baby kiss me Before they turn the lights out Before they turn the lights out Baby love me lights out In the darkest night hour (in the darkest night hour) I'll search through the crowd (I'll search through the crowd) Your face is all that I see I'll give you everything Baby love me lights out Baby love me lights out You can turn my lights out We don't have forever Ooh, baby daylight's wasting You better kiss me Before our time has run out Mmm yeah Nobody sees what we see They're just hopelessly gazing, oh Oh, baby take me, me Before they turn the lights out Before our time has run out Baby love me lights out In the darkest night…
Kobe and Gianna -- along with the seven other victims of the tragic helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 -- were honored at a massive memorial service held at the Staples Center on Monday.
Vanessa and Beyoncé were both among the many family members and famous friends who delivered speeches and touching tributes during the tearful event.
See the video below for a look at some of the most powerful speeches from those whose lives were forever influenced and impacted by the Lakers legend.
