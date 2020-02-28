Prince George and Princess Charlotte's School Tests Some Students for Coronavirus

Even the royal family has been affected by the coronavirus threat.

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, attend Thomas Battersea school in London, and on Thursday, a spokesperson for the school confirmed that a few students at the school have been self-isolated while they await test results for suspected novel coronavirus.

"Like all schools we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms," the statement to Good Morning America reads. "We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results."

Prince George has been attending Thomas Battersea's since 2017 and Princess Charlotte started at the private school in September.

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus has definitely affected the entertainment industry. BTS took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that their April stops in Seoul during the Map of the Soul Tour will be canceled, and that anyone who bought tickets will receive refunds. Filming on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 has also been put on hold in Italy.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told ET. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves."

Meanwhile, in September, royal expert Katie Nicholl talked to ET about Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school life at Thomas Battersea, which has a $23,000 per child tuition fee.

"One of the reasons they've chosen [this] school is because it is very, very normal and they're getting a very ordinary education -- albeit a very privileged education -- but they're treated like any other child," Nicholl said. "There's no special treatment for George, there won't be any special treatment for Charlotte either."

