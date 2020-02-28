Frankie Muniz Marries Longtime Love Paige Price

Frankie Muniz is a married man!

The Malcolm in the Middle star married his longtime love, Paige Price, in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend, according to multiple reports. According toPeople, the couple also eloped on Oct. 3. ET has reached out to Muniz's rep for comment.

The happy news comes about a year and a half after Muniz proposed. The former child star popped the question after Price supported him through a tragic time in his life, as he grieved the death of his uncle and came back from the funeral to find his Arizona home completely destroyed.

"Thank God I have @paigey_price to help me get through this,” Muniz wrote on Twitter at the time. “I'd be lost without her. She's so strong and exactly what I need."

Price gushed over her and Muniz's engagement on Instagram in November 2018.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” she captioned a slideshow of the couple kissing, embracing and looking thrilled in a romantic outdoor setting with lanterns. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”



“Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me,” she continued. “You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so... there’s that.”

