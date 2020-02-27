Mama June Breaks Down, Faces Intervention in 'Mama June: Family Crisis' Season 4 Preview (Exclusive)

"Mama June" Shannon is definitely not in a good place in this exclusive preview of season 4 of WE tv's Mama June: Family Crisis.

The new season of the reality show that follows 40-year-old June as well as two of her daughters -- 20-year-old Lauryn ("Pumpkin") and 14-year-old Alana ("Honey Boo Boo") -- addresses June's recent issues with drugs and her boyfriend, Edward "Geno" Doak. Last March, June and Geno were arrested in Alabama. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office of Macon County, Alabama, told ET at the time that June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges, while Geno was charged on suspicion of domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The couple's arrests came after an apparent fight between the two. They both pleaded not guilty in October.

"I don't even know who she is anymore," Honey Boo Boo says about her mother as headlines flash about June allegedly using crack cocaine.

Meanwhile, Pumpkin bluntly calls Geno a "piece of sh**," and says, "I don't think Mama really understands that everything she does affects all of us too."

Later in the preview, June faces an intervention held by Marriage Boot Camp's board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Ish Major.

"All this sh** has gone far enough," Pumpkin stresses. "This could get crazy. I'm about to throw down."

June then addresses cameras, looking unwell and breaking down in tears.

"Nobody knows what the real story is," she says.

Adding to the family issues, Jennifer -- the wife of June's ex, "Sugar Bear" -- wants full custody of Honey Boo Boo, which is clearly not OK with Pumpkin, who currently has custody of her younger sister.

"I'll see you in court," Pumpkin angrily tells her.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday, March 27, at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Last month, June returned to Instagram after a seven-month break to give an update on her life after the concerning headlines surrounding her.

"Well decided to get back at it i'm not saying i'm perfect as every day is a [struggle] n some days i just want to disappear," she wrote alongside a smiling selfie. "N even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its [been] very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will [change] as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."

In the Mama June: From Not to Hot finale that aired in May, Honey Boo Boo got visibly emotional as she explained why she wasn't living with her mother.

"Do you not understand that I'm staying with my sister and that's not by choice?" she said, on the verge of tears. "I swear to God, Mama, it's not by choice."

When June pushed against Honey Boo Boo's claims, her daughter shouted, "It's not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can't do that because I'm scared. I'm not even gonna lie to you, I'm scared to stay at your house."

