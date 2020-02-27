Kelly Ripa Posts Video of Mark Consuelos' Shirtless Workout That Will Leave You 'Extremely Thirsty'

Kelly Ripa is showing off her man! The 49-year-old TV host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of her husband, Mark Consuelos, working out.

In the clip, a shirtless and sweaty Consuelos does an ab exercise as Madonna's 2008 track, "She's Not Me," plays in the background. Ripa can be seen in the shot thanks to the mirrors, as she shamelessly films the 48-year-old actor working out.

"How bout a little #workoutmotivation for the extremely thirsty 🔥🔥💪🏽💪🏽💦💦 #workout #daddy," she captioned the clip.

In the comments section, Consuelos quipped that he was "waiting for" their daughter, 18-year-old Lola, to reply to the post. The couple also share Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Celebrities showed their appreciation in the comments, with Lisa Rinna dubbing Consuelos a "#Zaddy" and Jerry O'Connell joking that he "got a hernia watching this."

"Good gawd," Holly Peete wrote.

"OK. That’s insane," David Muir chimed in. "I have a lot of work to do before I see y’all."

Additionally, Consuelos' Riverdale co-stars, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, commented, with Nichols asking where Consuelos' shorts were from and the latter leaving both a crying laughing and a heart emoji.

The post came shortly after Ripa showed that Consuelos doesn't age by sharing a throwback pic of her husband with Michael and Lola, which was taken during a Hawaii vacation.

When ET spoke to the couple last year, Ripa joked about her empty-nester plans once her youngest, Joaquin, moves out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she quipped. "You're welcome, America."

Watch the clip below for more on the pair.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Proves Mark Consuelos Doesn't Age With Latest Throwback Pic

Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Pic With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Impressive Dance Moves in Shakira Challenge With Fellow Moms