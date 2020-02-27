Britney Spears Shares Video of the Moment She Broke Her Foot

Accidents happen, and sometimes people capture the exact moment of those painful accidents on camera!

For Britney Spears, the moment she broke her foot while dancing happened to be caught on film, and she decided to share video of the painful moment with her fans.

"I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot," Spears captioned the video. "And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!"

"PS you can hear where I broke my foot here 🙄🙄🙄," Spears added, referring to the somewhat gruesome moment at the end of the clip where she audibly shatters some of the bones in her foot. "Sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!"

Earlier in the day, Spears addressed her broken foot for the first time, explaining that her injury had kept her sidelined in recent days.

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram last week where he first revealed that the singer had broken a metatarsal bone on her foot while dancing.

Spears showed off her cast in the post, which Asghari drew the word "Stronger" on using blue and green markers, referencing her 2000 hit of the same name.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl," Asghari wrote. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing."

"Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger," he added.

For more on Britney's recent Instagram posts and messages for her fans (and haters) check out the video below.

