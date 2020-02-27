'Bachelorette' Alum Chad Johnson Speaks Out After Arrest: 'There Was Never Any Domestic Abuse of Any Kind'

Chad Johnson is speaking out, setting the record straight and apologizing for the series of events that led up to his arrest.

Johnson was taken into custody on Monday afternoon in Van Nuys, California. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that Johnson was arrested for alleged robbery with a domestic violence enhancement.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, and the robbery charge was in relation to Mishler's claims that Johnson took her phone away from her and broke it.

Johnson took to Instagram to share his side of the story, and went into detail regarding his recollection of the confrontation that eventually led to police being called and him ending up in jail.

"So, me and my girlfriend broke up the other night, and I was devastated. It was like losing my best friend," a somber Johnson said in a nearly four-minute clip he posted Wednesday afternoon. "So I did what I haven't done in two months, and what I promised I wouldn't do anymore, and that was to drink alcohol."

According to Johnson, alcohol has been "a bit of an issue" in his life, adding, "Whenever I do drink, I don't act right."

The reality star -- who took part in season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher and also went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise -- went on to explain that he and Mishler live in the same apartment complex in near-by apartment units.

Johnson claimed that, after having imbibed, he went over to her apartment in an effort to work things out.

Johnson claimed that they made progress in their reconciliation, but that things took a turn when Mishler discovered that, very shortly after their split, he'd signed up for a dating app.

Johnson claimed they argued for some time, and that he ultimately went back to his own home. The next day, he returned to her apartment to try and hash things out once again, and admitted that he knew she's posted videos addressing their confrontation.

"I wasn't mad at her. I totally understand why she did that," Johnson shared. "I still love her very much."

According to him, when he came over to talk with Mishler, she began filming him with her phone.

"I was very down at the time and I was very upset and I just didn't want to be recorded. I made a stupid decision and I just grabbed her phone and I just threw it. I threw it outside," Johnson said. "Now, once I went back over to her place to apologize, I was knocking on the door there. That is when one of the neighbors apparently called the police."

This is when Johnson was taken into custody over the reports of the domestic disturbance. He said Mishler told the police he'd thrown her phone, "So that was the robbery issue."

"There was never any domestic abuse of any kind, I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life," Johnson stated. "I was in the Marine Corps and was taught core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call. If any women out there ever feels like they are in any danger, I urge you to call 9-1-1."

Johnson said he "can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened when I took her phone," but added that he is "100 percent confident any domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped."

"There was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. I have never laid my hands on a woman," he reiterated. "I am sorry for the entire situation. I am sorry for anyone who had to see it, who has been triggered by this. I am so sorry to Annalise who has been threatened."

"I am working on myself to get better," Johnson concluded. "All I can do is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person, every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life. I hope that everyone out there [will] not be so quick to take judgement. Hopefully this explains a little bit of the situation and there can be some understanding."

While on The Bachelorette, he was known as the season’s villain, earning the nickname, "Bad Chad," and threatening to cut off fellow contestants’ arms and legs during one episode. His over-the-top reputation followed him to Bachelor in Paradise.

For more on the controversial Bachelorette alum, see the video below.

