'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth to Third Child

Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are officially parents of three!

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has given birth to her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Tuesday evening.

Mellencamp took to her Instagram story to share the news, along with a heartwarming video from her hospital room in which she's playing with her newborn daughter's toes.

Meanwhile, the proud new dad celebrated his wife with a sweet video from her hospital bed, which he captioned, "@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be."

Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Edwin Arroyave/Instagram

The reality star and the Skyline Security Management founder are already parents to daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, who were both conceived with the help of fertility treatments. Arroyave is also the dad of an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. The pregnancy was a surprise to the couple, as they weren't trying for more kids.

After Mellencamp announced her pregnancy in September, she's been sharing her journey on Instagram, including a picture of her cradling her bare baby bump on Feb. 24.

"I’m no fortune teller but the day you’re arriving is very soon," she wrote. "The day you'll be embarrassed of this pic is also in your future. 💕 👶 📷 @makeupbyhaileyhoff #babyarroyave."

ET recently spoke with Mellencamp at the Kate Somerville Skin Clinic in West Hollywood as she received a pregnancy facial, and she talked about what surprised her the most about her third pregnancy.

"I'm surprised I could film a season of Real Housewives pregnant," she said. "But you know what, I am not drinking, so I do not forget a crumb. Like ... I can remember every little detail."

"Yeah, everyone will be like, 'Teddi, what happened ... Teddi? What about, Teddi?'" she continued. "I'll be like, 'Yup! I know, I know.' I'm like, I might as well be taking notes. Because when you're not drinking, you're really present. Like, if you have two glasses of wine, it kind of takes the edge off, your mind wanders. But if you are, like, stone-cold sober, you are like, well, I might as well get fully invested in this story you're telling me."

She also said she was more active with this pregnancy.

"I mean, I think the biggest thing for me on how this pregnancy has changed, is with the other two I was consistently on bed rest," she explained. "And I wasn't able to be active. I wasn't necessarily taking very good care of myself. And this time, I've gone all in, my life has completely changed. I now have a business, I am on a television show. There's just so much more going on. And I've been able to be active. I've been able to go and do all these things. So I've mentally felt so much better, that really everything shifted."

For more of our chat with Mellencamp, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

RHOBH: Teddi Says Denise-Brandi Drama Involves MORE Than You Think

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp Asks Fans to Help Her Name Her Baby Girl

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl