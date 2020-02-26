'Love Is Blind' Cast Returning for Reunion Special Following Season Finale

It's official: a Love Is Blind reunion special is coming!

ET has learned that the stars and couples from the popular dating series will reunite for a tell-all special airing Thursday, March 5 on Netflix's YouTube channel. The reunion will take place exactly one week after the season finale drops on the streaming service.

Fans can expect everyone to spill the tea and come clean on the season's juiciest moments. Plus, brace yourselves for even more unexpected twists and revelations from the whole season explained from the couples who experienced it first hand.

During the highly anticipated two-hour finale on Thursday, Feb. 27, fans will finally get to see which couples say "I do" (proving that love truly is blind) and who walks away from the experiment solo and back at square one.

The remaining couples are Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, Jessica Batten and Mark Anthony Cuevas, Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes. ET has learned that they will all be returning for the reunion special, along with Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack.

Netflix

Hosted by real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Love Is Blind experiment began with the show pairing couples together on blind dates in pods, where they developed emotional connections (and became engaged!) without ever seeing what the other person looked like. Following the proposals, the engaged couples then met face-to-face and their relationships were tested in the real world. Now, they must decide whether they'll commit to marriage after only knowing each other for a matter of weeks.

"There's a global truth that every single person on the planet -- regardless of where you live or what you look like or how old you are or whether you have money or don't have money, where you come from, or whatever -- wants to be loved for who they are," series creator Chris Coelen explained to ET on Tuesday. "We thought that that idea would tap into something that was very global. It's been a phenomenal success and I'm just so grateful that people are finding it and loving it as much as we do."

"I think every single person that went through the experience in the pods, they will tell you that it changed their lives," he added. "It's really hard to understand that without being there, but I hope we've been able to give people a little taste of that. It's extremely authentic and real."

The Love Is Blind finale will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27, with the reunion special to follow one week later. In the meantime, watch the video below for the latest on Cameron and Lauren!

RELATED CONTENT:

All of Your 'Love Is Blind' Questions, Answered (Exclusive)

'Love Is Blind': Lauren Reveals the One Thing She Won’t Share With Cameron (Exclusive)

'Love Is Blind': Couples Get Engaged Before Seeing Each Other on Netflix's New Dating Show