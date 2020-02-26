Kate Middleton Runs in Sneakers, Shows Off Her Punch at Fitness Event: Watch!

Kate Middleton is working on her fitness! The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge had some fun on Wednesday at the London Stadium, where she attended a SportsAid event as the organization's royal patron.

The mother of three celebrated parents and guardians' roles in their child's sports lives and got in on the fun herself.

Working with sprinters, Kate got up on the starting blocks and showed off her racing skills in a fitted green top, wide-legged green pants and white sneakers.

She also threw a few punches during a demonstration with an instructor.

Later in the event, Kate spoke to the crowd, congratulating them for the parts they've played in their children's success.

"For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents," she said. "And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is."

Kate's been keeping very busy lately. On Tuesday night, she and her husband, Prince William, attended a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen in London's West End. The couple are also set to take a three-day tour of Ireland in early March, coinciding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K.

