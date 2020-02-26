Food Network Star Katie Lee Is Pregnant Following Fertility Struggles

Katie Lee is going to be a mom! The 38-year-old Food Network star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Biegel.

The announcement featured a pic of Lee displaying her bare baby bump while smiling for the camera in front of a bowl of pasta. "Eating for two 🍝 Baby Biegel is on the way!" she captioned the sweet photo.

Biegel shared the same snap and a similar message, writing, "My beautiful wife is eating for two. 🙌🏼"

The happy news came months after Lee opened up about her struggles with infertility on Instagram. In the candid post, Lee wrote that she found it "hurtful" when fans asked her why she wasn't "pregnant yet," saying that it was "a reminder" that she was having trouble conceiving.

Lee went on to reveal that she and Biegel were trying for a baby following a series of complications that included surgery, an infection and shingles. The pair even tried IVF but got "zero healthy embryos."

"Not only is IVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled," she wrote. "We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed."

She concluded by writing, "I know a family will happen for us, it is just going to be a different journey than we imagined. We will keep working towards it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning and I pray any of you experiencing the same will have yours too."

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Katie Lee Admits She's Been Hurt By Fans' Questions About Pregnancy Amid Infertility Struggles

Katie Lee Marries Boyfriend Ryan Biegel: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress

Nikki and Brie Bella Address Rumors They Underwent IVF to Get Pregnant at the Same Time