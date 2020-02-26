BTS Joins James Corden for a Musical Joyride in Fun, Dance-Filled New 'Carpool Karaoke'

All seven members of the megahit K-pop group BTS joined James Corden for a new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday, and the group let their music -- and love of dance -- speak for itself.

In fact, Corden addressed the language barrier early on, explaining to RM, who sat shotgun, while his bandmates -- Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- rode in the back two rows of the van, "This may not shock you, but my Korean is not great."

"You've always been the person I've spoken to when you've come on the show," Corden explained. "Do you often act as translator for the rest of the band?"

"Yes, of course," RM said, noting that he taught himself how to speak English by watching Friends. His mom bought him the DVDs of the series, and then he learned how to speak by watching it with and without subtitles.

Most of the rest of the segment was spent with the entire band poking fun at Corden in Korean, knowing that he wouldn't be able to understand them. (However, with the help of subtitles, those who don't speak Korean were still able to join in on the fun.)

While translation led to some fun moments, the true joy of the segment came from watching the group sing some of their biggest hits while driving around L.A.

Eventually, in an effort to prove to BTS that he could be their eighth member, Corden took the group to a dance studio in a fancy part of town, and the guys showed off some of their moves for those who were already dancing to break a sweat.

Last week, ET's Rachel Smith sat down with BTS, and RM opened up about shooting the lively installment of "Carpool Karaoke."

"It took like three, four hours. I heard it’s the biggest car they ever rented, because we're seven [members]. Some van, like, really hot inside," RM shared.

"[There were] like, 16 cameras inside and Corden wasn't driving it," he added. "I didn't know, I thought he really drove, but safety first!"

While Corden is usually known to drive the "Carpool Karaoke" cars, he's previously explained that he doesn't drive the vehicles if the team thinks it might not be safe -- for example, if they're doing a dance routine, costume change or any other reason where he might have to take his attention away from the road.

Check out the video below for more recent "Carpool Karaoke" moments.

