'90 Day Fiance' Star Darcey Shares Touching Moment She Had With Superfan Chrissy Teigen (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva has quite the celebrity following.

ET recently spoke with one of the biggest breakout stars of the hit TLC franchise, which follows those looking for love with a significant other from a foreign country. Multiple celebrities have been open about their love for the 45-year-old mother of two from Connecticut, including Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted in September that she actually requested to follow Darcey on social media (Darcey's Instagram is set to private) -- something she never does.

Darcey told ET's Rachel Smith on Monday that she actually not only got the opportunity to meet Teigen, but she was invited to the supermodel's home with her husband, John Legend, after the two ended up doing a Hulu commercial together.

"Yeah, I got to go to her house," she says. "She's amazing. We did a commercial together for Hulu, there were some people from other shows there which is really great, the guy from The Bachelor -- Chris -- Derek Hough, [fellow 90 Day Fiance stars] Loren and Alexei were there as well, so we all got invited to go for the day."

Darcey shared a special moment she had with 34-year-old Teigen, when the fellow mother of two complimented her on her two young daughters, Aniko and Aspen, who are sometimes featured on 90 Day Fiance.

"She came downstairs all beautiful, and when she saw me --I think I was the last person that she saw -- and then she was like, 'Oh my god, Darcy!,' embraced me, hugged me," she recalls. "And she said something really beautiful that touched my heart. She said, 'You know, I really look up to you with the way you raise your daughters. They're amazing kids, you raised them well.' And that touched home. She was really sweet. She welcomed me into her home and she's always welcome to ours."

Clearly, the love between them is still going. Teigen and Legend recently recreated an iconic scene from 90 Day Fiance between Darcey and her now ex, Jesse Meester, when they fought over how to cut a steak. Darcey shared she also has direct messaged with Amy Schumer multiple times and described the comedian as "really sweet."

Part of the reason viewers are so drawn to Darcey is undoubtedly her honesty. The reality star also got real with ET about getting plastic surgery and her changing appearance over the years.

"I've always embraced plastic surgery, I don't think there's anything wrong with it," she says. "I mean, I obviously get Botox and fillers and I have no shame in that. I feel beautiful inside and out and that's all that matters. If you can enhance that a little bit to maintain your youthfulness, why not? I've gotten under the knife a couple of times and I feel it was to fix things -- like, after I had my kids I had all this extra skin. You can lose all the weight you want, but you can't lose that, so I just wanted a more contoured shape and you gotta set healthy limits for yourself in life, so I just thought it was time for me to do me."

As for any plans for more surgery, Darcey said she's not looking to get anything done at this time.

"I think I'm pretty good for now," she says. "I just want to start a good workout routine and keep that going and really shape what I have now."

Darcey later commented on rumors that she's getting her own spinoff show with her twin sister, Stacey.

"I don't know if it's happening or not happening," she says. "It would be a great opportunity, I would love it if did happen, so, we'll see what the future holds."

"If we were to have one [it would be about] just who we are as people, our family life, maybe some love stories," she adds.

TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For more on season 4, which premiered on Sunday, watch the video below:

