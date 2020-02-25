Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Halts Production in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Tom Cruise may scale skyscrapers and cling to airplanes for the Mission: Impossible films, but the franchise is not taking a chance on the real-life coronavirus.

A spokesperson from Paramount Pictures tells ET that filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been stopped in Italy.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7," the statement reads. "During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

And though there were reports that Cruise was stuck in his Italian hotel room, ET has learned that the actor was never even in Italy filming at this time.

