Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Video of Her Husband Kenneth Petty Rubbing Her Stomach

Mommy Minaj? Nicki Minaj's latest Instagram posts have sparked rumors that the 37-year-old rapper might be pregnant with her first child.

As she flew to Trinidad with her new husband, Kenneth Petty, Minaj shared a video of Petty rubbing her stomach as he said, "Trinidad with your dad," and she smiled.

Naturally, the comments section lit up with curious Barbz asking, "Girl are u pregnant or not?"

Others were convinced saying things like, "It’s twins sis i can feel it in my left toe," and "She pregnant 100%. No man rubs ur belly like that if his baby ain’t in it."

Still other fans were hoping for some different news, writing, "That better be a new album he’s rubbing in that stomach 😭."

Minaj then shared another video of herself and Petty on the plane, saying, "Hello, Trinidad, we've arrived. We're here Trinidad!"

The next day she posted a bold look of herself rocking bright pink hair and a white and pink bikini top with a pink pinstripe cover up in Trinidad for Carnival.

Minaj confirmed she tied the knot with Petty last fall

"The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment," Minaj told ET's Keltie Knight last October.

She also joked about starting a family, saying, "We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night.... At first I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do."

