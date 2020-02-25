Mariah Carey Helps Daughter Monroe Hit the High Note in TikTok Video

There are some perks to having Mariah Carey as your mother -- like epic TikToks, for example! The pop star helped out her 8-year-old daughter, Monroe, on Tuesday with her High Note Challenge, posting the video to her Twitter account.

"When your daughter wants to do a #highnotechallenge," she captioned the cute clip.

In the video, Monroe appears to be belting out the high notes just like her famous mom. But when the camera pans back, fans can see that Carey is standing right next to her singing.

"Mommy!" Monroe complains.

"What? You said do the high note!" Carey replies, before playfully stomping off.

This isn't the first time Carey has performed with one of her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Monroe, along with her brother, Moroccan, sang the background vocals for Carey's hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on social media in 2018. They also were featured singing in her music video for her 2017 song, "The Star," for the animated film of the same name.

For more on Carey, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Believe In Marriage After Mariah Carey Divorce (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams to Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey Releases New 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Music Video