Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Get Into a Heated Physical Fight in New 'KUWTK' Teaser

Things are getting heated between Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In a new promo for the upcoming season released on Tuesday, the sisters go head to head, even getting physical with one another. The clip begins with Kourtney and Khloe yelling at each other while in the family's kitchen.

"Why do you have to have an attitude?" asks Khloe, with Kourtney quipping, "Just don't involve yourself in business that is not yours!"

"Then don't talk about it in front of me," Khloe replies, as Kim tries not to insert herself. However, things take a turn for the worse when it comes to Kim and Kourtney's 1-1.

In another scene, Kourtney yells at Kim, telling her, "You have nothing to say," as she throws a water bottle at her and then pushes Kim, who's sitting on the floor.

Kim gets infuriated, stands up, pushes her sister and replies, "Don't ever come at me like that!"

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kim tells Khloe that she invited her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to dinner.

For a while now, Kourtney has been the topic of conversation surrounding her involvement in the family's reality show. In previous seasons, she's been called out for not working as much as the rest of the sisters, and using the "mom card."

ET caught up with the Kardashian sisters last November, where Kourtney addressed speculation that she was ready to leave the show.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom," she told ET. "And put more of my energy there. But I'm not saying goodbye. But I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season 18."

When asked if the show can continue without Kourtney, Khloe replied that "people come, people go in this family…She might be gone this week, she'll come back."

Hear more of what they said in the video below.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

