'Bachelor' Peter Weber on How He Really Feels About Madison's Ultimatum (Exclusive)

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett seem to be the only people who didn't think she gave him an ultimatum on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor.

Madison -- who has made her faith clear throughout the season -- told Peter before the cast left for fantasy suite week in Australia that she wouldn't be OK moving forward with their relationship if he slept with the other women. As Peter told ET's Lauren Zima at the Women Tell All taping on Friday, however, he didn't see Madison's ultimatum as... an ultimatum.

"I don't feel like it was an ultimatum. I don't," he said. "I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that's what she did."

"Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There's no doubt about that," Peter added. "But I can't fault her for sharing her heart."

Madison's overnight date came after Hannah Ann and Victoria F.'s -- giving Peter the opportunity to explore those relationships physically before meeting up with Madison again. When her date came around, Madison revealed that she was saving herself for marriage, and again told Peter about her "standards," sharing that she couldn't see herself accepting his proposal if he had just slept with someone else. Peter emotionally admitted that he had been intimate, leaving the fate of their relationship up in the air.

"I felt just like, really hurt in there, and like, I can't change who I am. I can't change what I believe in, what I stand for, what I need," Madison told Peter, revealing how "torn" she is between what she needs in a relationship and how she feels for him.

"Don't walk away. Don't," Peter begged her. "I know I'm not perfect, not even close. If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away. Please don't. I know that I hurt you and I'm sorry for that, but please don't walk away from this. What do you need to do?"

"I don't know," Madison responded, as Peter gave her a kiss on the head, and she left the conversation.

Fans will have to wait for next week's episode to find out what happens next. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Madison Gives Peter a Non-Ultimatum Ultimatum (Live Updates)

Hannah Brown's New Commitment Means She Likely Won't Be 'Bachelorette' Again

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Gets a Bombshell Warning About Victoria and Madison Prepares an Ultimatum