Wendell Pierce Reacts to TV Daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Exit (Exclusive)

Wendell Pierce has nothing but support for his TV daughter, Meghan Markle.

The actor, who starred alongside the Duchess of Sussex on Suits, opened up about her and Prince Harry’s royal exit, during an interview with ET at the NAACP Image Awards red carpet at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

"The only reaction that’s important is Prince Harry and Archie and Meghan,” Pierce told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “They’re just like any other family, just focusing on what’s important, which is pulling together as a family, and appreciating the love that they have for each other. They’ve decided on their own that to best do that, and prioritize that, is to step away -- and I support anybody [that does that].”

“The last time I saw her, she was really in love with this guy from England called Prince Harry,” added Pierce. “I think that when in doubt focus on what is solid and what you know...the love that she has for him, and I’m sure the love that she has for her new child.”

Pierce also spoke to the importance of the NAACP Image Awards. “It takes the NAACP to make sure to recognize those artists who are doing things that are overlooked by other organizations," he said. "To make sure that people know that we’re out here.”

The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards are airing live on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

