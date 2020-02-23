Lil Nas X Crashes Wedding at Disney World -- See His Epic Entrance With the Bride

Wedding crasher!

Lil Nas X made a grand entrance while crashing a wedding at Disney World on Saturday. The 20-year-old rapper sported a white sweatsuit and matching cowboy hat as he walked inside the reception hall hand-in-hand with the bride.

“Old Town Road” blared through the speakers while Lil Nas hit the dance floor, much to the surprise of the wedding guests, one of whom couldn’t contain her disbelief.

“What the f**k is happening right now?!” the guest says in a video that Lil Nas posted on Twitter with the caption, “Just crashed a wedding at disney world.”

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020

The Atlanta native has a reason to celebrate after winning Outstanding New Artist at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards held in Pasadena, California on Saturday. Although he couldn't make the ceremony, Lil Nas was up for two awards.

His NAACP Image Award win comes after he won twice at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards for his and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Down Road" song.

Here's a look back at his epic performance at that awards show:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Wants to Remix Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Achy Breaky Heart,' But It's Not Their Next Collab (Exclusive)

Lil Nas X Wants to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Maybe Next Year' (Exclusive)

Lil Nas X Brings Out BTS, Nas, Billy Ray Cyrus and More for 'Old Town Road All-Stars' GRAMMYs Performance