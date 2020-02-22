Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Celebration of Life: How to Watch the Memorial Live

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, are being remembered in an event that will touch fans around the world.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a special memorial ceremony put on by the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, will honor the late NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 24. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others -- John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan -- were killed in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

Staples Center, affectionately known as "the house that Kobe built," is where the basketball legend spent most of his 20-year NBA career playing for the Lakers. The date of the memorial itself, 2/24/20, also holds special significance in that it represents Gianna and Kobe’s jersey numbers, with 20 representing both the amount of years he spent as a Laker and how long he and wife Vanessa were together.

Here's everything you need to know about the memorial.

How to watch: ET's live coverage will begin at 8 a.m. PT, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner live from Staples Center. Then at 10 a.m. PT, ET will stream the entire memorial, uninterrupted.

You can watch at ETLive.com and on the ET Live app, which you can download on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. ET Live also streams on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus and in CBS All Access.

On Monday night, Entertainment Tonightwill have a complete recap of the event.

Additionally, bookmark this page to follow along with everything that happens during the event.

What we know about the memorial: This public celebration follows the private funeral for Kobe and Gianna that was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, on Feb. 7.

Invited guests include family and friends of the Bryants, as well as players from the Lakers and other NBA officials. Tickets were also made available to the general public, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to further Kobe and his daughter's legacy in youth sports. Tickets were made available at different, but meaningful price points, $224 for 1, $224 for 2 and $24.02 each, depending on seating location.

Follow along here for live updates for the event, and see all our continued coverage of how LeBron James, as well as other athletes, celebrities, fans and the world over have remembered Kobe and his daughter, Gianna.

