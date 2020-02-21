Serena Williams Gets Real About the Challenges of Being a Working Mom: It's 'Not Easy'

Serena Williams is opening up about the realities of being a working mom. In an Instagram post on Friday, the 38-year-old tennis pro candidly discussed the challenges she's faced while raising her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, and continuing to compete. Williams shares her daughter with Alexis Ohanian, whom she wed in 2017.

"I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy," Williams captioned a shot of herself holding a sleeping Olympia in a car. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match."

"We keep going," she continued. "I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama."

Williams received tons of celeb support for her post, with Gabrielle Union and Karlie Kloss leaving encouraging emojis, while Kerry Washington commented, "Your truth is so inspiring. We are not alone. #WorkingMom ❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️ "

"This this this 🙌🏾," Mindy Kaling wrote.

"Facts. 🌟," Reese Witherspoon agreed.

Back in September, Williams paid tribute to Olympia on her second birthday. "The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment," she wrote alongside a pic from the hospital.

Ohanian echoed Williams' statement, calling Olympia "the greatest thing we've ever done."

