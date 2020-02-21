'Parasite' Studio Hits Back at President Donald Trump After He Criticizes Oscar Win

The movie studio behind Parasite -- the South Korean film that made history earlier this month as the first-ever international movie to win the Best Picture Oscar -- has responded to President Donald Trump's digs during a campaign rally in Colorado.

Speaking at the rally, Trump criticized Parasite's big win.

"By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see?” Trump asked, as his supporters booed. "And the winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them best movie of the year?"

"Was it good, I don't know," he continued of the Bong Joon-ho directed film about class warfare, before praising 1939's Gone With the Wind, which has been criticized for its portrayal of slavery. "Let's get Gone With the Wind, can we get, like, Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard, so many great movies ... 'the winner is from South Korea!' I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. Did this ever happen before?"

In a tweet on Thursday, movie studio Neon clapped back, tweeting alongside the video, "Understandable, he can't read. #Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020."

Interestingly enough, when Bong -- who became an awards season sensation thanks to his charming acceptance speeches -- took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film in January, he addressed the film not being in English. The director received loud applause when he said via his translator: "Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."

But Parasite wasn't the only gripe Trump had with the Academy Awards this year. He also addressed 56-year-old Brad Pitt getting political at the beginning of his speech after he won Best Supporting Actor for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt mentioned former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who wanted to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, but the Senate eventually voted against calling any witnesses.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said. "I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it -- in the end, the adults do the right thing."

Trump called Pitt "a wise guy."

"And then you have Brad Pitt. I was never a big fan of his," Trump said. "He got up and said a little wise guy statement. Little wise guy. He's a little wise guy."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Bong on the Oscars red carpet, where he talked about Parasite making history. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Parasite' Director Bong Joon-ho on His 'Really F**king Crazy' Oscar Wins

Brad Pitt Wins First Acting Oscar, Thanks His Kids in Emotional Speech

'The Hunt' Will Be Released After All, Despite Backlash From Trump and Being Canceled