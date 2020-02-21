Madelaine Petsch’s Ex-Boyfriend Travis Mills Addresses Break Up: ‘It Pains Me’

Travis Mills took to social media on Thursday to confirm his split from Riverdale actress, Madelaine Petsch.

The lengthy post came after multiple outlets reported the couple had gone their separate ways on Wednesday.

“Been writing, and re-writing this the last few days," he began. "I've had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes.”

Mills described his three years with “compassionate, smart & wonderful” Petsch as grounding and “non-superficial,” despite the two being in the public eye.

“Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names,” the actor and musician said. “In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it.”

“There’s a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there’s a mountain of challenges,” Mills continued. “That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her. I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support.”

Mills said it pained him that “our journey has come to an end,” but that he remained grateful for his time with the 25-year-old actress. He emotionally concluded that he had no regrets about the romance, would not be deleting any images of Petsch from his social media and was “excited” to see what she does next.

A few hours after Mills' post, Petsch posted an Instagram Story, in which she appeared to be flying to Paris, France.

Speculation about a break up circulated after fans started noticing that the two were posting less of each other on their social media accounts.

They last attended a red carpet event together in October.

See more on Petsch below.

