Kelly Ripa Proves Mark Consuelos Doesn't Age With Latest Throwback Pic

Those are some good genes! Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa love to show each other off on Instagram, and on Thursday, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared a throwback pic of her man and two of their kids, proving the Riverdale star has not aged a day.

"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy 🌴🐚🍍🌺🐬🐋💕," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, a fresh-faced Consuelos is crouching down on the ground next to his son, Michael, and their then-baby daughter, Lola.

Ripa and Consuelos, who are approaching their 24th wedding anniversary, aren't shy about praising each other online. Earlier this month, Ripa shared another set of throwback shots with her husband at various awards shows. Consuelos reposted the image, writing, "My fave forever looks divine."

Speaking with ET last year, Ripa joked about only having one kid -- Joaquin -- left in the house now that their two oldest are at college.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she quipped of eventually becoming empty nesters at the time. "You're welcome, America."

