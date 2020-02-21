Kelly Clarkson Mocks Altered 'Voice' Promo Pic: 'This Is What I Would Look Like With a Boob Job'

Kelly Clarkson has no problem laughing at herself. The 37-year-old Voice coach took to Twitter on Thursday to mock a new promo pic for the show's 18th season.

In the pic, Clarkson is sporting a long-sleeve, silky, blue dress as she stands with her shoulders back and a fierce look on her face. The show's tweet promised that "the reigning champ is back and ready to WIN," in reference to Clarkson, whose team member, Jake Hoot, won season 17.

Clarkson retweeted the pic and message along with one observation.

"I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣," she quipped. "I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜"

"I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!" she added.

On the upcoming 18th season of The Voice, Clarkson will be working alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton and first-time coach Nick Jonas. When ET caught up with Clarkson last month, she issued a word of warning to the Jonas Brothers singer.

"He better watch out, because mama won last season," she joked.

"We did have to fight it out a lot in the [blinds]. It was always me and Nick against each other," Clarkson added.

The Voice returns on Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the upcoming season in the video below!

