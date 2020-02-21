Katy Perry Collapses Due to Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Auditions

American Idol auditions in Sunriver, Oregon, were derailed by a scary moment last year -- and the whole ordeal is set to play out on Sunday's all-new episode.

In People's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming tryouts, the judges are preparing to hear from a new group of hopefuls when they start to sense that something might be wrong.

"Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense," Katy Perry wonders in the clip.

"We’re getting heavy propane," Luke Bryan agrees, speaking off camera to Idol producers.

"I have a slight headache from it," Perry adds, as she stands up to leave the studio and production begins evacuating the crew and contestants. "Oh, it's bad. It’s really bad."

The clip then shows the fire department and ambulances arriving on the scene, and the coaches remarking that they can still smell gas from outside.

"This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak," Bryan confirms, approaching the fire truck.

"I’m not feeling good," says Perry, as she tumbles to the ground from a crouched position.

Fans will have to wait until Sunday's episode to see how things turned out, but back in November, when the episode was filmed, the Sunriver Fire Department shared videos and photos with the Idol coaches after they attended to the incident, which ended up being a problem in the kitchen at the Sunriver Resort.

American Idol auditions were briefly interrupted in the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort due to a problem in the kitchen. ... Posted by Central Oregon Daily News on Friday, November 8, 2019

In the clip, the firefighters tried their hand at an Idol audition, singing Lionel Richie's "All Night Long," and posing for a pic with the judges, including Perry, who seemed to be in good spirits.

"No word if they made it to Hollywood," Central Oregon Daily News captioned the clip.

This season of Idol has already been packed with intense moments, including last Sunday's episode, in which Perry guided an Alabama garbage man named Douglas Kiker through his emotional audition, which ended up wowing the judges.

"For a man who has no idea what his voice can do, for a man who has no idea what key he's singing in, for a man who has no idea who the heck he can be, he's here to do one thing: He's trying to show his daughter that he's somebody," Richie said, as we walked up to Kiker to shake his hand.

See more from this season in the video below. American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

