Joe Jonas Wishes Wife Sophie Turner a Happy Birthday Following Pregnancy News

Joe Jonas is making sure his wife, Sophie Turner, has a great birthday! The 30-year-old Jonas Brothers rocker took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the Game of Thrones star's 24th birthday with a special message.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you. ❤️," he captioned the stunning portrait of Turner in a green and white button-down top, posing in front of a colorful wall outside of the popular New York City cafe, Miss Lily's.

This post comes after multiple outlets have reported that Sophie is pregnant with the couple's first child. Neither of the stars have commented on the news, but Joe has been spending time with his British love while on tour.

On Thursday, he posted a video at the piano with Sophie in Amsterdam, singing an ode to the city.

"Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet," he captioned the clip.

Similarly, Sophie has been sharing sweet posts with her husband. Earlier this month, she posted a black and white shot of the pair crouching on the ground as Joe kissed her forehead.

"Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹," she captioned the romantic photo, referencing the singer's Happiness Begins Tour.

While at the Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 on Thursday night, ET's Denny Directo caught up with Joe's pal, Sebastián Yatra, who was thrilled that the singer might be a dad soon.

"[Joe is] going to be an amazing dad. He's such a nice guy, down to earth, family guy, family-oriented, really close to his ties," he said of Joe, adding that Sophie is cool. "I think the baby is going to have great parents, which is the most important."

