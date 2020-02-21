Demi Lovato Gets Candid About Her Mental State: ‘Woke Up Not Feeling Super Confident’

On Thursday, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram Story to share her feelings in real time.

"Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PBD episode just came out," the 27-year-old "Anyone" singer wrote, referencing her recent Pretty Big Deal podcast episode with Ashley Graham. "Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there -- this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up. I deal with s**t on the daily but I know I'm gonna be OK with God on my side."

She added, "Also you guys, my friends and family are pretty helpful too."

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

Thankfully, Lovato got a very nice pick-me-up later in the day with a gift from Twitter. The company sent the singer a framed copy of her 2010 tweet in which she declared she was going to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl one day, which she did this year.

"OK, so apparently the confetti at the Super Bowl was my tweet and then they gifted it to me and it's so sweet!" Lovato said on her Instagram Story.

She then showed off the framed tweets with the message, "Your tweet came true! Congratulations on an epic Super Bowl performance. We saved you some confetti."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Lovato just moments after she left the field following her national anthem performance earlier this month.

"I don't remember anything! I blacked out. I was so excited," she gushed to ET at the time.

He also asked her if she really tweeted her goals into the universe.

"I did! I'm going to Disney World!" the singer quipped at the time.

