Ben Affleck Says He's Not on Dating Apps, But Would Love a 'Deeply Committed' Relationship

Ben Affleck is opening up about his dating life. During the second part of his interview with Diane Sawyer, which aired on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, the 47-year-old actor reveals that he's not currently trying to find love on dating apps.

"I am on no dating [apps]. No Tinder. Grindr. Bumble. Humble. I am not on any of them," he said. "I don’t have judgment for people who are, great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time but that’s not me."

Though he's not looking for love in that way, Affleck said he is open to having a serious relationship. "I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he admitted.

Despite Affleck's openness to love, the Way Back actor admitted that he wishes he could go back in time to repair his relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who he split from in 2018. The pair share three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

"There are things that I would love to go back and change. I have regrets. I have made plenty of mistakes, some big some small," he said. "I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things but I can’t."

Now Affleck is focused on his kids, who he joked he serves as a driver for on his days with them. "If it is one of my days with the kids I pick them up at three and usually they have soccer or swim meet, enough stuff so your time is mostly taken up as chauffeur," he shared.

In addition to taking them to their activities, Affleck also takes them to church. Though it was something he initially did at Garner's request, he's come to enjoy the experience.

"I’d like to find some sort of sense of meaning and purpose. I was not raised religious," he said. "I am not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids because it was important to Jennifer and now I go too and I like it."

Affleck also revealed that, despite the positive things in his life, he still struggles with depression, something he's been dealing with for more than two decades.

"I get depressed. I take antidepressants. They are very helpful for me," he said. "I’ve taken them since I was 26 years old various different kinds and I switch and try this or that."

"Often times they won’t tell you about some awful side effects and you come back and say, 'Why am I 60 pounds heavier?' And they are like, 'Oh you gained a little weight,'" he added.

Looking ahead, Affleck said he is focused on his sobriety, family and career.

"Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him," he predicted. "I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."

