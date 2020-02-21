Becky G Teases New Music and Upcoming Shows at Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (Exclusive)

Becky G always comes dressed to impress on the red carpet.

The "Mala Santa" singer could not have looked more stunning as she arrived to Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Becky on the red carpet, who said she wasn't worried about nominations or wins at the annual awards show -- she was more excited for the fun night ahead!

"I don't keep track of that stuff," she noted. "It's more about getting to do what I love to do. Getting to go on stage, getting to see all of my fellow artists, friends, and honestly, just have a good time."

The two-time PLN winner is nominated at Thursday's awards ceremony for Best Female Artist of the Year -- Urban. She'll also perform her new single, "Perdiendo la Cabeza," with Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó.

"It's a song that's like, I guess the word is 'contagioso,' it's contagious!" she teased of her latest track. "It's happy, it makes you want to dance. More than anything, we're just going to enjoy our time on stage."

Becky was also excited to watch the night's other performances, though she joked she was "still recovering" from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's stunning Super Bowl halftime show.

"I'm still recovering from how many times I died!" she said with a laugh. "Every moment was so captivating. And just seeing, you know, what long careers they've had, and how they manage to just be so fierce and bring so much heat and flavor to that stage. I loved it."

The halftime performance featured two of music's most legendary Latina stars, and Becky said she was excited to see them celebrated -- especially in the wake of some fans trying to pit them against each other following the performance announcement.

"We're all different, and we all have different stories of how we got to where we are. We all have different styles. We're all running different races," she said. "As an artist myself, I grew up watching and listening to them both, and I love both of them just as much as the other. Obviously, I think it's something that social media and the culture of social media and the media in general, it's their job... but it's not fair [to compare them]."

The Southern California native explained that she tries to focus her own career and social media presence around lifting up other artists. "It's such a unique experience, that when you meet other people or see other people living the same thing, at least for me, I have such a respect and admiration, whether they're up and comers or been around forever or on the same journey as I am."

So, what's next for Becky G in 2020?

"New music!" she revealed. "I just released my album, Mala Santa, not too long ago, so just kind of creating a live show to take to the stage for my fans. It's never enough for them! You make a whole album and they're like, 'What's next?'"

