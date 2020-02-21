Amanda Bynes Introduces Fans to 'Drop-Dead Gorgeous' Fiancé, Says They're Both One Year Sober

Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiancé, “drop-dead gorgeous” Paul Michael, to fans in a new Instagram video!

The 33-year-old actress posted a video with her soon-to-be husband on the app on Thursday.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” she said. “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. And, he’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Bynes then apologized to people she had offended on social media during her sobriety battle and proudly noted that both she and Michael have been sober for a year.

“I just wanted to post a video to say sorry to everybody who I called ugly on Twitter,” she said, referring to when she called celebrities including Drake and Chrissy Teigen ugly. “I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

“And, now I’ve remained sober for over a year -- same with Paul -- and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” Bynes continued. “I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”

“Thank you guys!” Michael chimed in, before the clip cut off.

Earlier, Bynes also posted a photo with Michael on her Instagram, alongside the caption, “Myloveispaul.”

The posts come after Bynes shocked fans with her surprise engagement news on Valentine’s Day.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," she captioned a pic of her engagement ring, without revealing who had popped the question. She then posted a photo with Michael captioned “Lover” on Saturday.

A source told ET that Bynes met 28-year-old Michael while the two were in the same sober living facility more than two months ago.

However, on Wednesday, ET learned that Bynes’ parents are yet to meet Michael.

The source also shared that after Bynes checked out of a sober living facility on her own on Dec. 12, the judge in her conservatorship case ordered her to return to sober living.

The source also noted that since Bynes is under a conservatorship, she cannot legally get married unless the judge and her conservator (her mother, Lynn) sign off on the nuptials.

