Tyler Cameron Builds Kyle Richards a Lavish Dog House in New 'Barkitecture' Trailer

Tyler Cameron has a new TV gig! On Thursday, Quibi dropped the first trailer for Barkitecture, which the former Bachelorette star is set to host alongside interior designer Delia Kenza.

On the show, fans will see Cameron, who's a general contractor, and Kenza design and build lavish, fully customized dog houses for celebs including Joel McHale, Lisa Vanderpump and Rumer Willis.

The trailer features Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards gushing over her dog's new space, which features a chandelier, accent table, shelving, blanket and Rosé-shaped chew toy.

"That's unbelievable!" Richards exclaims after the unveiling.

Barkitecture is set to premiere on April 6, the same day its platform, which features shows with episodes that are all 10 minutes long or less, will launch.

Cameron, 27, first announced his involvement in the series last month, by sharing selfies with his rescue pup, Harley.

"We build some of the most insane dog houses you've ever seen," he wrote at the time. "Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction."

Prior to his stint as a dog-house designer, Cameron made his acting debut on Single Parents. Watch the video below for more on his appearance on the ABC sitcom.

