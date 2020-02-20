Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy a Day Full of KFC and PDA in Paris

It seems Kim Kardashian West has gone off of her plant-based diet. The 39-year-old mother of four visited Paris with her hubby Kanye West recently and is sharing some epic videos from the City of Light.

In one clip, the A-listers expertly order KFC from a kiosk and Kim later shared a photo of Kanye deep in a bucket of chicken while shopping at Jean Paul Gaultier.

"JPG & KFC," the KKW Beauty founder captioned a series of photos of the couple.

For the outing, Kim rocked a skintight multi-color dress with a circle print. The look featured a two-piece green polka dotted bikini print over top. She paired the ensemble with grey heeled boots and tiny shades.

In addition to ordering the fast food, the couple also got steamy in a Parisian elevator, sharing a video of themselves making out as the see-through elevator descended before Kanye exited and Kim picked up her shopping bags.

The couple recently returned from a private, tropical Valentine's Day getaway. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Kim shared photos of herself in a black bikini and gold cross choker necklace, posing in an infinity pool.

"Valentine’s Surprise Getaway 📷 Kanye," she captioned the shots.

Kim and Kanye have made several trips back to Paris since the now-infamous Paris robbery of October 2016. Kim's first trip back was documented in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget my experiences in Paris," Kim shared at the time. "The good and the bad."

